CNH to move grader production to Italy from Germany
November 20, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

CNH to move grader production to Italy from Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial plans to move the production of a line of motor graders to Lecce in southern Italy from Berlin, the truck and tractor maker said on Friday.

Production at the Berlin plant, which has a staff of 89, will cease at the end of March next year, while commercial and support activities for the German, Austrian and Swiss market will continue.

CNH Industrial said the operations in Lecce is best placed to further develop the business. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Jason Neely)

