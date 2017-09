MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial said it plans to use net proceeds of $495.8 millions from a bond issue that closed on Wednesday for working capital and other corporate purposes, including the purchase of receivables or other assets.

The proceeds may also be used to repay the company’s debt as it matures, it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)