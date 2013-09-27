FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Industrial sees 2013 revenue up 3-4 percent
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 2:04 PM / 4 years ago

CNH Industrial sees 2013 revenue up 3-4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial sees full year 2013 revenue growing 3-4 percent, it said in a slide presentation to investors outlining the targets of the group to be formed by the merger of Fiat Industrial and CNH.

Fiat Industrial is merging with CNH, its maker of agricultural and contruction equipment, and shifting the new group CNH Industrial’s corporate headquarters, tax base and main stock listing out of Italy. Shares of the new company start trading in New York on Monday Sept. 30.

The combined company expects a trading margin between 7.5-8.3 percent and net industrial debt of 1.4-1.6 billion euros this year.

In terms of financial targets, its “top priority is to achieve investment grade rating,” it said in the slide presentation.

In the future, CNH Industrial sees a potential target dividend policy of 25-35 percent of the group’s net income, and could make “other shareholder friendly distributions.”

The group currently has no share buyback programme.

