FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNH Industrial interested in acquisitions in farming sector -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 30, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

CNH Industrial interested in acquisitions in farming sector -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial is interested in acquisitions in the agricultural machinery sector as valuations of companies it could buy are becoming more reasonable, Chief Executive Richard Tobin said on Thursday.

“The agriculture sector because of our global market position is the most attractive for us,” Tobin told analysts on a post-results conference call.

“We remain opportunistic, we are looking at a number of things, but in terms of valuations the ground to do something is there.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.