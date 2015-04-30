CNH Industrial interested in acquisitions in farming sector -CEO

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial is interested in acquisitions in the agricultural machinery sector as valuations of companies it could buy are becoming more reasonable, Chief Executive Richard Tobin said on Thursday.

“The agriculture sector because of our global market position is the most attractive for us,” Tobin told analysts on a post-results conference call.

“We remain opportunistic, we are looking at a number of things, but in terms of valuations the ground to do something is there.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)