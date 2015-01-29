FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

CNH Industrial misses FY guidance after weak Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial on Thursday reported a drop in fourth-quarter operating profit as improved results at its construction equipment unit were more than offset by weak demand for agricultural machinery.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial activities fell to $376 million (332.3 million euros) in the period, down from $389 million the previous year. Industrial sales fell 11 percent to $8.02 billion.

CNH Industrial missed its own earnings guidance for the full year, with operating profit for industrial activities at $1.99 billion, below a forecast of $2.1-2.2 billion.

Net industrial debt stood at $2.7 billion at the end of 2014, down from $3.9 billion at the end of September. The company said it would distribute a dividend of 0.20 euros per share on its 2014 earnings.

For 2015, CNH Industrial expects industrial sales of around$28 billion, with an operating margin of 6.1-6.4 percent. (1 euro = $1.1314) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
