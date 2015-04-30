FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-CNH Industrial Q1 profit falls on lower farming sales
April 30, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-CNH Industrial Q1 profit falls on lower farming sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial on Thursday reported a 46 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit for its industrial activities, hit by lower demand for agricultural machinery.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial activities fell to $223 million from $412 million the previous year. Industrial sales fell 22 percent to $5.6 billion.

The company confirmed its guidance for the full year, but adjusted it to reflect current exchange rates. The company expects 2015 industrial sales of around $26-27 billion and an operating margin of between 6.1-6.4 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

