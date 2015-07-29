FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNH Industrial cuts 2015 operating profit guidance
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

CNH Industrial cuts 2015 operating profit guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial has cut its full-year operating margin goal after reporting a 41 percent drop in second-quarter profit for its industrial activities, hit by lower demand for farming machinery.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, on Wednesday said operating profit for its industrial activities fell to $401 million from $678 million the previous year. Industrial sales fell 22.5 percent to $6.63 billion.

CNH Industrial said it would adjust production to match the continued weak demand in the farming crop sector and to clear its inventory, primarily in North America and Latin America.

As a result, the company adjusted its full-year guidance, now expecting an operating margin of industrial activities of between 5.6-6.0 percent, down from a previous forecast of 6.1-6.4 percent, while industrial sales are still seen in the range of $26-27 billion. Net industrial debt is now expected at between 2.0-2.2 billion, slightly lower than the previous range of $2.1-2.3 billion. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.