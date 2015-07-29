CNH Industrial cuts 2015 operating profit guidance

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial has cut its full-year operating margin goal after reporting a 41 percent drop in second-quarter profit for its industrial activities, hit by lower demand for farming machinery.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, on Wednesday said operating profit for its industrial activities fell to $401 million from $678 million the previous year. Industrial sales fell 22.5 percent to $6.63 billion.

CNH Industrial said it would adjust production to match the continued weak demand in the farming crop sector and to clear its inventory, primarily in North America and Latin America.

As a result, the company adjusted its full-year guidance, now expecting an operating margin of industrial activities of between 5.6-6.0 percent, down from a previous forecast of 6.1-6.4 percent, while industrial sales are still seen in the range of $26-27 billion. Net industrial debt is now expected at between 2.0-2.2 billion, slightly lower than the previous range of $2.1-2.3 billion. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)