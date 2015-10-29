FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Industrial cuts FY sales goal after 53 pct drop in Q3 profit
October 29, 2015 / 2:36 PM / in 2 years

CNH Industrial cuts FY sales goal after 53 pct drop in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial cut its full-year sales goal after reporting a higher-than-expected 53 percent drop in third-quarter profit for its industrial activities, hit by lower demand for farming machinery.

Milan-listed shares in the company were suspended from trading after falling more than 4 percent on the release.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial activities in July-September fell to $245 million from $522 million the previous year. Industrial sales fell 25 percent to $5.55 billion.

CNH Industrial said it “expects that continued demand weakness primarily in LATAM and ongoing strength of the U.S. dollar will have a negative impact on the revenue levels previously forecasted for the fourth quarter”.

It now expects 2015 industrial sales in the range of $25-26 billion, down from a previous guidance of $26-27 billion.

Its forecast for an operating margin for its industrial activities remains unchanged at 5.6-6.0 percent, while net industrial debt at the end of the year is now expected at between $2.1-2.3 billion, slightly higher than the previous forecast of $2.0-2.2 billion. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
