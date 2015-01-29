UPDATE 1-CNH Industrial earnings hit by weak farm equipment demand

* Q4 industrial op profit falls to $376 mln from $389 mln

* Sales down 11 percent at $8.02 billion

* Shares down 1.9 pct vs 0.2 pct drop in Milan bourse (Adds details, shares)

By Agnieszka Flak

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial NV reported a drop in fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday as weaker demand for agricultural machinery more than offset improved results in construction equipment.

Faced with falling grain prices, growers around the globe are purchasing fewer tractors and harvesters, putting companies like CNH Industrial under pressure. The group was also hurt by lower demand for commercial vehicles in Latin America.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit from its industrial activities (excluding financial services) fell to $376 million (332.3 million euros) in the three months, down from $389 million the previous year, on sales down 11 percent at $8.02 billion.

Shares in the company, which had risen last week to their highest in six months, were down 1.9 percent at 6.4 euros, underperforming a 0.2 percent drop in Milan’s blue-chip index.

The company said it expected improved profitability at the commercial vehicles and construction equipment units this year, coupled with cost cuts across the group.

“These actions are expected to buffer, but not fully offset, the negative impact from the continuation of challenging trading conditions in the ‘row-crop’ sector of the agricultural industry,” it said in a statement.

The company, which competes with Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co, said it had also been affected by the appreciation of the U.S. dollar and may see a decline in its operating margin if the are further adverse currency fluctuations.

In a new business plan unveiled in May last year, CNH Industrial said it expected to raise operating profit for its industrial activities by as much as 60 percent and become debt-free over five years, by expanding and renewing its product line-up and growing in Asia.

For the full year, CNH Industrial missed its own earnings guidance, with operating profit for industrial activities at $1.99 billion, below a forecast of between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion.

Net industrial debt stood at $2.7 billion at the end of 2014, down from $3.9 billion at the end of September. It is expected to fall to between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion this year.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.20 euros per share on its 2014 earnings.

For 2015, it expects industrial sales of around $28 billion, with an operating margin of 6.1 to 6.4 percent. (1 euro = $1.1314) (Editing by David Holmes)