UPDATE 1-CNH Industrial cuts 2015 sales goal after drop in Q3 profit

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial cut its full-year sales goal after reporting a larger-than-expected 53 percent drop in third-quarter profit for its industrial activities, hit by continued weak demand for farming machinery.

Milan-listed shares in the group fell more than 4 percent on the news and were down 3.06 percent by 1448 GMT.

“The third-quarter numbers, especially the operating margin, came in below market expectations and those were quite low already ... but more than anything the market is reacting to the fact that the company again trimmed its guidance,” a Milan-based trader said.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial activities in July-September fell to $245 million from $522 million the previous year.

Industrial sales fell 25 percent to $5.55 billion while net debt rose to $3.4 billion at the end of September.

Lower commodity prices and falling farm incomes continue to pressure demand for farming machinery, hitting CNH Industrial and its peers, including Deere & Co’s and AGCO .

Sales of agricultural equipment make up the lion’s share of CNH Industrial’s operations and the continued weakness in that unit more than offset an improving trend for sales of trucks and buses. Performance in its construction equipment unit came in flat during the quarter, also pressured by weaker volumes in Latin America (LATAM).

CNH Industrial said it expected the “continued demand weakness primarily in LATAM and ongoing strength of the U.S. dollar will have a negative impact on the revenue levels previously forecasted for the fourth quarter”.

In a second revision of its sales goal this year, CNH Industrial said it now expected 2015 industrial sales of $25-26 billion, down from the previous guidance of $26-27 billion.

The group kept its forecast for an operating margin for its industrial activities unchanged at 5.6-6.0 percent, but analysts said this may be ambitious, given the 4.9 percent margin achieved in the first nine months of the year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Valentina Za and Mark Potter)