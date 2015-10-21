FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-CNN launches social media-focused video network
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-CNN launches social media-focused video network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 3 to say CNN has already launched ‘Great Big Story’)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - CNN said on Wednesday it has launched ‘Great Big Story’, a video network that promises to deliver more than “empty clickbaits and cat videos” through various social media.

The videos will not be based on news, but on “awesome, untold and inspirational stories about new frontiers, the human condition, planet earth, tastes and flavors”, CNN said.

CNN launched ‘Great Big Story’ on Tuesday through its website, apps and Facebook feed. Some of the content will be sponsored by companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

The video network has recruited people from companies such as BuzzFeed, Vox Media, VICE, MTV, Amazon.com, and Yahoo, CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said in an emailed statement.

CNN, owned by Time Warner Inc, has made a “multi-year investment” in ‘Great Big Story’. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.