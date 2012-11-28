FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNN to tap ex-NBC boss Zucker for turnaround - source
November 28, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

CNN to tap ex-NBC boss Zucker for turnaround - source

Peter Lauria, Lisa Richwine

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jeff Zucker, a former head of NBCUniversal and the producer of Katie Couric’s talk show, will be named president of Time Warner Inc’s ratings-starved CNN cable news channel, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Zucker will succeed departing CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton, who said in July he was leaving the once-dominant news network after nine years in the job and a recent ratings slump.

The appointment of Zucker as the new president of CNN Worldwide will be announced by the end of next week, the source said.

CNN, founded in 1980 and now owned by Time Warner, has tried to hold the middle ground in its news coverage, a position that some blame for its ratings erosion, while ratings have risen for competitors Fox News and MSNBC, which blend news with opinion and political commentary.

