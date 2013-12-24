FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNOOC's Huizhou refinery plans Q4 overhaul next year - source
#Energy
December 24, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

CNOOC's Huizhou refinery plans Q4 overhaul next year - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China’s 240,000 barrels-per-day Huizhou refinery, owned by China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), has set a tentative plan to shut down its whole plant for major overhaul for about 45 days in the fourth quarter of 2014, a company source said on Tuesday.

The refinery, located in Huizhou city of southern China’s Guangdong province, processes mostly Chinese crude oil produced in offshore Bohai Bay of north China.

It imports about a quarter of its crude oil needs, said the official who has direct knowledge of the refinery’s trade operations.

The plant operated at full capacity this year, the official added.

CNOOC is parent of Hong Kong and New York-listed CNOOC Ltd . (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
