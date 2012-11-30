FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Flaherty says unaware of deadline for CNOOC-Nexen verdict
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Canada's Flaherty says unaware of deadline for CNOOC-Nexen verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he was unaware of any deadline for the government to announce whether it would approve two major foreign takeover bids.

Ottawa last month extended the review period for a bid by China’s CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc to Dec 10, although that can be pushed back again if both parties agree. The government is also studying a bid by Malaysia’s Petronas for Progress Energy Resources.

“There is no time deadline of which I‘m aware of,” Flaherty told reporters when asked whether he expected the decisions by Dec. 10. “We are having continuing discussions on the subject. It’s a very important decision for the government of Canada, it has long-term consequences for foreign direct investment in Canada, so there is no specific time limit.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.