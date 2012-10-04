Canada PM: CNOOC bid for Nexen raises difficult policy questions

OTTAWA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd’s $15.1 billion bid for oil firm Nexen Inc raises a series of difficult policy questions, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Canada’s Conservative government is currently deciding whether to approve the bid. Some Conservative legislators are nervous about the idea of a Chinese state-owned enterprise buying up Canadian energy patch assets.

Fund managers and market analysts say they expect Ottawa will ultimately approve the deal but not before attaching a series of conditions.