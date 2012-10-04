FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada PM: CNOOC bid for Nexen raises difficult policy questions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

Canada PM: CNOOC bid for Nexen raises difficult policy questions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd’s $15.1 billion bid for oil firm Nexen Inc raises a series of difficult policy questions, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Canada’s Conservative government is currently deciding whether to approve the bid. Some Conservative legislators are nervous about the idea of a Chinese state-owned enterprise buying up Canadian energy patch assets.

Fund managers and market analysts say they expect Ottawa will ultimately approve the deal but not before attaching a series of conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.