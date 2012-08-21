FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNOOC plans to raise capital for Nexen bid to maintain credit rating
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 5 years

CNOOC plans to raise capital for Nexen bid to maintain credit rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s CNOOC Ltd, the country’s top offshore oil producer, said on Tuesday that it has a cash pile of more than 100 billion yuan ($15.72 billion), although it still plans to raise capital to fund its planned $15.1 billion cash bid for Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc to maintain its credit rating.

Company executives, who were speaking at an earnings press briefing, also said CNOOC had no plans to divest any Nexen assets after the planned acquisition.

CNOOC posted a 19 percent fall in first-half net profit due to lower production caused by an oil spill, and increased costs.

State-controlled CNOOC posted a January-June net profit of 31.87 billion yuan ($5.01 billion), compared with 39.34 billion yuan a year earlier a n d an average forecast of 34.2 billion yuan from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.