FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China commerce minister asks Canada be fair with state firms
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-China commerce minister asks Canada be fair with state firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China’s minister of commerce said on Tuesday that the country’s state-owned companies act as corporations and obey local laws as he asked Canadian regulators to make a “fair and objective” analysis of their involvement in acquisitions.

Chen Deming spoke as Canada studies CNOOC Ltd’s planned $15.1 billion acquisition of Nexen Inc

While he did not specifically mention the proposed deal in a speech to a Toronto business audience, Chen said the country’s state-owned corporations, which include CNOOC, do not operate any differently than privately owned companies.

“I hope our Canadian colleagues can have a very fair and objective analysis of these companies,” Chen said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.