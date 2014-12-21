FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNOOC's Nexen shuts Yemen facilities due to security threat
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

CNOOC's Nexen shuts Yemen facilities due to security threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd’s Nexen unit is shutting operations at an oil field and processing facility in Yemen due to a security threat, a Nexen spokeswoman said on Sunday.

The spokeswoman said Nexen determined there is an undue risk for staff working at its Block 51 field operations and BAK PF processing facility in Yemen.

“As a prudent operator, we are temporarily shutting-down Block 51 PSA field facilities to ensure the safety of our people. The shut-down will be progressed in a timely manner. Our personnel will vacate and production will cease,” Nexen spokeswoman Diane Kossman said in an e-mail.

She said Nexen will monitor the situation and re-start operations when it is safe for workers to return.

China’s CNOOC acquired Calgary, Alberta-based Nexen in early 2013. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.