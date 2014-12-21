FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CNOOC's Nexen shuts Yemen facilities due to security threat
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-CNOOC's Nexen shuts Yemen facilities due to security threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Yemeni officials, background)

Dec 21 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd’s Nexen unit said on Sunday it was shutting operations at an oilfield and processing facility in Yemen, where the Islamist militant al Qaeda group is operating, due to a security threat.

A Nexen spokeswoman, Diane Kossman, said the company had determined there was an undue risk to staff working at its Block 51 field operations and BAK PF processing facility.

A Yemeni oil ministry official expressed surprise at the reason Nexen gave for suspending operations, saying the security threat has not increased recently and may even have decreased. The official suggested the recent drop in global oil prices might be the reason, saying that Nexen was producing only a small amount, around 1,500 barrels per day from Block 51.

Yemen has been in turmoil since 2011 mass protests forced veteran president Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down, and tensions have increased since Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi fighters captured the capital Sanaa in September, adding to a major threat from al Qaeda, which operates in the east and south of Yemen.

“As a prudent operator, we are temporarily shutting down Block 51 PSA field facilities to ensure the safety of our people. The shutdown will be progressed in a timely manner. Our personnel will vacate and production will cease,” Kossman said in an email.

She said Nexen will monitor the situation and restart operations when it is safe for workers to return.

A Yemeni security official confirmed that the company had informed its authorities of the shutdown after receiving threats from al Qaeda.

The ministry official, who declined to be identified, said other foreign oil producers had not pulled out of Yemen, a small crude producer where the army guards oil installations and other strategic facilities.

China’s CNOOC acquired Calgary, Alberta-based Nexen in early 2013. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto, Mohammed Mokhashaf in Aden and Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa, Editing by Diane Craft and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.