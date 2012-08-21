FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNOOC H1 profit slides 19 pct, lags forecasts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 4:11 AM / in 5 years

CNOOC H1 profit slides 19 pct, lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd, which is bidding $15.1 billion for Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc, posted a 19 percent fall in first-half net profit, due to lower production caused by an oil spill and increased costs.

State-controlled CNOOC posted January-June net profit of 31.87 billion yuan ($5.01 billion), compared with 39.34 billion yuan a year earlier a n d an average forecast of 34.2 billion yuan by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Like many other oil producers around the world, CNOOC is struggling to grow its production and cut costs as it moves further into the more costly development of unconventional resources such as Canadian oil sands and deepwater hydrocarbon in the South China Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

CNOOC last month launched China’s richest foreign takeover bid by agreeing to buy Nexen, whose global portfolios include oil sands and shale gas.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.