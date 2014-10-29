China offshore oil giant CNOOC posts flat third-quarter output

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s top offshore oil and gas explorer CNOOC Ltd posted on Wednesday roughly flat production for the third quarter as its overseas output dipped slightly due to maintenance at some fields.

Production reached 103.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), little changed from 103.4 million boe in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement. The company does not publish quarterly earnings.

CNOOC, which in early 2013 completed a $15.1 billion acquisition of Canadian oil producer Nexen, has been struggling to boost its own production growth over the past few years as its existing major oilfields in China age.

Last year, CNOOC missed for the third year in a row the annual organic production growth target of 6 to 10 percent it set for the 2011-2015 period.

Shares of CNOOC have fallen around 20 percent from their year high of nearly HK$15.9 ($2.05) on August 19, amid a sharp slide in international crude prices, which have tumbled 25 percent in the last four months due to slowing global demand and ample supplies. (1 US dollar = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)