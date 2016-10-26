FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

CNOOC Q3 oil and gas revenue drops 15 pct on lower prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd reported on Wednesday a 15.2 percent fall in third-quarter oil and gas sales revenue, hurt by weaker prices.

Releasing its unaudited operational results, CNOOC said oil and gas sales in July-September fell to 30.7 billion yuan ($4.54 billion), as total net production fell 7.7 percent to 117.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The state-controlled firm said its realized oil prices during the quarter fell 13.5 percent over a year earlier to $42.26 a barrel and its natural gas prices dropped 18.6 percent in the same period.

"To cope with the low oil price environment, company continued to lower costs, enhance efficiency and cut capital expenditure," the firm said in a statement to the stock exchange.

CNOOC's Hong Kong-listed share prices are up 30 percent so far in 2016, outperforming the broader Hang Seng Index, which has gained 6.5 percent in the same period.

The company had reported in August a net loss of 7.74 billion yuan for the first half of the year. ($1 = 6.7688 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

