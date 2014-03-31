FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNOOC shares slide 4 pct after earnings disappoint
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 31, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

CNOOC shares slide 4 pct after earnings disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Shares of China’s top offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd, fell on Monday after it posted an 11.4 percent slide in its 2013 net profit, lagging analysts’ forecasts.

CNOOC posted a net profit of 56.5 billion yuan ($9.10 billion) for last year, versus 63.7 billion yuan in 2012, as it struggled to deliver production growth and control costs amid weakening crude prices.

Its shares fell as much as 4.4 percent on Monday to HK$11.78 ($1.52), lagging a flat broader market ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan) ($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.