UPDATE 2-China's CNOOC to slash 2015 spending in response to oil slump

By Charlie Zhu

HONG KONG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Top Chinese offshore energy producer CNOOC Ltd announced a sharper than expected cut in capital spending for this year, in the first public response by a major Chinese oil company to the turmoil in the oil market.

A 50 percent slide in crude prices since June due to slowing global demand and growing U.S. shale output is putting a heavy burden on oil companies around the world. The slump has wiped billions of dollars from their stock market values in recent months, and squeezed the spending of many oil majors.

Underscoring the severity of the impact from the oil price slump, state-controlled CNOOC said on Tuesday it will slash its 2015 capital expenditure (capex) by 26-35 percent to 70 billion-80 billion yuan ($11.19 billion-$12.79 billion), while still trying to grow production by up to 15 percent.

The spending cuts are deeper than many analysts’ estimates, some of whom had expected reductions of about 8 percent.

“The company has certainly surprised the market with a far bigger cut in capex than it thinks,” said Neil Beveridge, senior energy analyst, with Bernstein Research. “The combination of strong production growth plus the bigger-than-expected cut in capex bodes well for its future.”

Other major Chinese oil firms PetroChina and Sinopec are also expected to unveil lower budgets for 2015 when they release annual results in late March.

CNOOC, which in early 2013 paid a hefty premium to acquire Canada-based oil producer Nexen for $15.1 billion in China’s biggest foreign corporate takeover, said it plans to produce 475 million-495 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) this year, compared with estimated output of 432 million boe in 2014.

Some analysts say CNOOC overpaid for Nexen as it had underestimated the risks of monetizing the landlocked oil sands and shale gas assets in Canada that account for the bulk of Nexen’s proven and probable reserves.

When asked whether there is a need for CNOOC to take any impairments for Nexen, company chief executive Li Fanrong told reporters that it would monitor the business situation and take charges if needed under accounting rules.

CNOOC, whose shares have lost more than a fifth of their value in the past six months, said seven new projects will come on stream this year, and production will grow to 509 million boe in 2016 and 513 million boe the following year.

Despite the recent plunge in oil prices, CNOOC has no plans to shut its high-cost oil sands and shale gas projects in North America as it would be costly to restart when oil prices rebound, Li said. ($1 = 6.2569 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)