BRIEF-CNOVA receives all approvals for secondary listing on Euronext Paris
January 22, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CNOVA receives all approvals for secondary listing on Euronext Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - CNOVA NV :

* Announced on Wednesday that it has received all approvals necessary from the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (the “AFM”) and Euronext Paris for the secondary listing of its common shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

* Annouced has been granted a passport on its listing prospectus by the AFM to the French Autorite des Marches Financiers

* Euronext Paris has announced that admission to trading of the common shares of the Company will commence on January 23rd, at 9:00 AM

* CNOVA is not issuing or offering any new equity capital in conjunction with the listing

