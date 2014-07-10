FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-CNP Assurances and Santander team up in insurance in Europe
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 10, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-CNP Assurances and Santander team up in insurance in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount of deal in first paragraph to 290 million euros from 250 million)

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - France’s CNP Assurances said on Thursday it had reached a 290 million euro ($396 million) deal with Spain’s Banco Santander creating a long-term strategic partnership in insurance in Europe.

The partnership will cover 10 countries and will see CNP Assurances take a 51 percent stake in Santander’s life and non-life insurance units, CNP said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.