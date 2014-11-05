FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNP says not been approached about merger with Groupama
November 5, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

CNP says not been approached about merger with Groupama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances said on Wednesday that it has not been contacted by unlisted French insurer Groupama about any merger proposal following a report in Les Echos daily that talks were underway about combining their personal insurance activities.

“We have not been approached with any proposal,” Deputy Chief Executive Antoine Lissowski said, adding that it was not the first time there had been such suggestions in the media. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Andrew Callus)

