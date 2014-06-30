FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNP Assurances says in talks with Santander on European tie-up
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 30, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

CNP Assurances says in talks with Santander on European tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French insurance group CNP Assurances confirmed that it was in talks with Santander after a newspaper report said it was negotiating to buy 51 percent of the Spanish bank’s Irish unit that sells insurance on consumer loans.

If the deal is finalised, CNP would pay about 350 million euros ($477.42 million) and Santander as would remain the minority shareholder, according to Les Echos newspaper.

“CNP Assurances confirms having entered into discussions with Banco Santander in relation to a possible partnership in consumer finance insurance in Europe,” said the French insurer in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.