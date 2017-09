PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French insurance group CNP Assurances said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding with French state-owned Banque Postale to renew their distribution partnership another 10 years.

CNP said that the final agrements were expected to be signed in the first quarter of 2016 and the existing agreements would apply until then. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)