BNP Human Resources boss may become CNP CEO - report
#Financials
September 4, 2012 / 7:48 PM / 5 years ago

BNP Human Resources boss may become CNP CEO - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The head of human resources of BNP Paribas could leave the French bank to become the new chief executive of French insurer CNP Assurances, French daily Les Echos reported.

The nomination committee of CNP Assurances will submit on Friday to board members the candidacy of Frederic Lavenir as CEO, Les Echos said on its front page, without citing its sources.

Reuters got an advanced copy of the front page of Les Echos’ Wednesday edition.

BNP Paribas declined to comment while CNP Assurances could not be immediately reached for comment.

CNP Assurances is 40 percent owned by France’s Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC).

Lavenir would succeed outgoing CEO Gilles Benoist, who had reached the age limit.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

