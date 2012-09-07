FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ex-Socialist aide takes CNP Assurances top job
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ex-Socialist aide takes CNP Assurances top job

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French insurer CNP Assurances said on Friday it has appointed Frederic Lavenir, a BNP Paribas banker with close ties to the ruling Socialist Party, to succeed outgoing Chief Executive Gilles Benoist.

The appointment could be an indication of the type of background President Francois Hollande is looking for as his administration reshuffles management at state-owned firms like CNP, which is 40 percent-owned by state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC).

Lavenir, 52, worked as an aide to Socialist minister and disgraced former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn in the 1990s, before moving on to BNP, where he has been head of human resources and member of its executive committee.

Another BNP executive, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who also once worked with Strauss-Kahn and other Socialist ministers, recently turned down an offer to head an upcoming state investment bank, French magazine Marianne has reported.

The post held by CNP’s Benoist, who has reached mandatory retirement age, had been hotly contested, with former CDC head Augustin de Romanet and interim director Antoine Lissowski also in the running. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.