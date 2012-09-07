UPDATE 1-Ex-Socialist aide takes CNP Assurances top job

(Adds background)

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French insurer CNP Assurances said on Friday it has appointed Frederic Lavenir, a BNP Paribas banker with close ties to the ruling Socialist Party, to succeed outgoing Chief Executive Gilles Benoist.

The appointment could be an indication of the type of background President Francois Hollande is looking for as his administration reshuffles management at state-owned firms like CNP, which is 40 percent-owned by state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC).

Lavenir, 52, worked as an aide to Socialist minister and disgraced former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn in the 1990s, before moving on to BNP, where he has been head of human resources and member of its executive committee.

Another BNP executive, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who also once worked with Strauss-Kahn and other Socialist ministers, recently turned down an offer to head an upcoming state investment bank, French magazine Marianne has reported.

The post held by CNP’s Benoist, who has reached mandatory retirement age, had been hotly contested, with former CDC head Augustin de Romanet and interim director Antoine Lissowski also in the running. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)