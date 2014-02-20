CNP says 2013 net profit rises 8.3 pct

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Personal insurer CNP reported 2013 net profit up 8.3 percent at 1.03 billion euros ($1.42 billion) on Thursday and premium income up 4.6 percent at 27.7 billion.

In France, its home market, premium income fell 1.8 percent to 21.1 billion euros, but premiums in Latin America grew 4.9 percent, reflecting strong demand in Brazil, while in Europe, underlying premium income surged 50.7 percent on an upturn in Italy from a weak 2012.

CNP derives more than 25 percent of its premiums outside France, with the largest footprint in Brazil and Italy. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)