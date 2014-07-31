French life insurer CNP posts 3 pct rise in H1 profit

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - France’s biggest life insurer, CNP Assurances, reported on Thursday that first-half net profit rose 3 percent as revenue growth in its main French market helped offset weakness in Latin America.

The company posted first-half group net profit of 601 million euros (805.1 million US dollars) while net revenue rose 1.8 percent to 1.625 billion.

Net insurance revenue rose 7.0 percent in France while they declined by 4.2 percent in Latin America, the company said in a statement.

CNP generates more than 25 percent of its premiums outside of France, with Brazil and Italy its largest foreign markets. (1 US dollar = 0.7465 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)