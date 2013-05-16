FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNP Assurances says Cyprus unit hit higher than thought
May 16, 2013

CNP Assurances says Cyprus unit hit higher than thought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances said on Thursday that the impact of the crisis in Cyprus on its CNP Laiki Insurance Holdings unit would be 16 million euros ($20 million), up from a previous estimate of 5 million.

The French insurer also said it had made a provision of 50 million euros to cover the unit’s estimated goodwill impairment.

CNP Assurances has a 50.1 percent stake in CNP Laiki Insurance Holdings while the remaining 49.9 percent is held by Laiki Bank, which has been put into liquidation under agreements between the Eurogroup and the Cypriot government. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

