FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNP undercapitalized-CDC supervisory board chairman
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2012 / 1:38 PM / 5 years ago

CNP undercapitalized-CDC supervisory board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - French insurer CNP Assurances is undercapitalised and could at some point require a capital increase, the chairman of the supervisory board of its majority shareholder, French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) said on Tuesday.

“We know that a certain number of our affiliates - beginning with CNP, which today is undercapitalised and may one day need a capital increase - will need capital in the years to come,” said Michel Bouvard, head of the CDC’s supervisory board, at a lunch with the news media. (Reporting By Matthieu Protard;Editing by Nina Sovich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.