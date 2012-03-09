FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNPC's Feb crude runs above plan, record diesel stks in late Jan
March 9, 2012

CNPC's Feb crude runs above plan, record diesel stks in late Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp’s crude oil throughput and oil products output were both more than 200,000 tonnes higher in February than planned, China’s second largest refiner said in a company-run newspaper.

CNPC’s diesel inventories reached a record high in late January, the China Petroleum Daily said.

The newspaper did not specify crude oil throughput and oil products output plans, nor did it give any outright volume for diesel stocks.

CNPC supplied 19 percent more oil products to the domestic market in Feburary than a year earlier, the report said.

CNPC’s oil refining and product sales, as well as oil and gas exploration and production, are operated by listed PetroChina . (Reporting by Jim Bai and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

