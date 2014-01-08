FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CN Rail say derailment includes cars carrying 5 crude, 3 propane
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-CN Rail say derailment includes cars carrying 5 crude, 3 propane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co : * CN officials say the derailment includes 5 cars containing crude and 3

containing propane * says its dangerous goods specialists safely approached “derailed and burning cars” at first light * says specialists’ goal is to determine which cars are on fire; inspection continues * says it has reports that fire has “diminished considerably” from last night * says CN and officials work jointly to find best response to extinguish “the fires”, deal with derailed cars/contents

