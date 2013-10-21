CN Rail says accident occurred on its main E-W line, now closed

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saturday’s derailment of tanker cars in Alberta has halted traffic on Canadian National Railway’s main east-west Transcontinental line, CN official Warren Chandler said on Monday.

“CN traffic is currently stopped on that line, as it is our transcontinental main line, east to west,” Chandler told a news conference in Alberta.

The propane tanker cars caught fire after the crash and the fire was still burning on Monday morning. The train had two crew members, and neither they nor anybody else was injured in the accident, Chandler said.