CN Rail receives strike notice from train conductors union

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday that the union representing roughly 3,000 of its train and yard operation employees in Canada has given the company a notice of its intention to strike.

The move comes just days after the tentative labor contract reached with the company was rejected by union members.

A workers strike at Canada’s largest rail operator could disrupt a cross-country network that ships goods ranging from lumber to crude oil.

CN, which negotiated the deal with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons (TCRC-CTY) in October, had said last week that it would meet with union leaders this week to review the results and discuss how to proceed.

The union gave notice of 72 hours, so workers could go on strike by Feb. 8.