Canada's CN Rail wants to keep existing agreement - union

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The union representing 3,000 conductors, train and yard workers at Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday that the company told the union it is “done negotiating” and workers must choose between an existing deal or a strike.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said it briefly met with CN and government-appointed mediators Wednesday morning, after it gave notice of its intention to strike as early as Saturday. The notice came after workers voted down a tentative agreement reached in October.

“They have said that they’re done with negotiating. We have a choice of taking either a status quo agreement ... or go on strike,” union general chairman Roland Hackl told Reuters.