FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN Railway says controlled burn of propane continues
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

CN Railway says controlled burn of propane continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway said on Monday that a “controlled burn” of propane in derailed tank cars at Gainford, Alberta, began last night and continues this morning.

Thirteen cars on a 134-car mixed freight CN train, carrying liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum crude oil, derailed on Oct. 19. One car of liquid petroleum gas exploded and three caught fire, but none of the cars carrying crude oil had leaked or caught fire, CN said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the accident, which caused no injuries but sparked an evacuation of some 100 residents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.