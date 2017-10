TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway , the country’s biggest rail carrier, reported higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by a gain in freight volumes.

Net profit for the quarter to Dec 31 rose to C$610 million ($613.77 million), or C$1.41 a share, compared with C$592 million, or C$1.32, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company said revenue was 7 percent higher at C$2.5 billion.