FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teamsters union optimistic for deal with CN Railway this week
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

Teamsters union optimistic for deal with CN Railway this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union is optimistic that talks with Canadian National Railway Co, Canada’s largest rail operator, will produce a deal this week, a spokesman told Reuters.

“I certainly spoke to the Minister of Labor last week with respect to the ongoing bargaining procedure and we’re optimistic we’re going to get something this week,” said union spokesman Roland Hackl, who is a member of the bargaining team.

Talks with a government-appointed mediator resumed on Monday in Montreal after breaking down last week. The union, which represents some 3,300 conductors, trainmen, yardmen and traffic coordinators said talks stalled over CN demands for concessions that would force members to work longer hours with less rest time between trips. CN has said none of its proposals would compromise the health and safety of union members.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.