FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-CN Rail targets double-digit EPS growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-CN Rail targets double-digit EPS growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say company based in Montreal, not Toronto)

TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway , the country’s largest rail operator, said on Tuesday it is targeting double-digit percentage earnings-per-share growth in 2014, and expects capital spending to hit C$2.1 billion ($1.98 billion) next year.

The Montreal-based company also said it expects to earn between C$3.05 and C$3.10 per share on an adjusted basis in 2013, up from C$2.81 per share a year ago.

$1 = 1.0621 Canadian dollars Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.