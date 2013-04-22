FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian National Railway conference call
April 22, 2013

BRIEF-Canadian National Railway conference call

April 22 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co : * Says Q1 crude by rail revenue was up 300 percent; “very long haul business” for cn rail * Says expects solid growth, solid revenue ton mile growth from crude by rail * Says expects new crude loading terminals to open on our line in the coming months * Says organic growth prospects for crude by rail “very significant” * Says crude by rail still picking up momentum; capital investment from different players very encouraging * Says new discussions on crude with larger scale refiners looking for capability to unload at their refineries

