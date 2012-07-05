FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN Railway to build new sidings for rising traffic
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 6:47 PM / in 5 years

CN Railway to build new sidings for rising traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co , the country’s largest rail company, said on Thursday that it plans to build five extended sidings on its British Columbia North Line this year to expand freight train capacity.

The long sidings will support growing freight volumes on the railway’s Edmonton, Alberta-Prince Rupert, B.C. corridor, said CN, which has extended or built 21 sidings on that route since 2004.

CN said its investment in capacity expansion along the corridor since 2004 will total more than C$150 million ($147.95 million) by the end of 2012.

More than 500,000 carloads moved over the corridor last year and traffic could nearly double by 2015, the Montreal-based company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.