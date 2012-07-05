CN Railway to build new sidings for rising traffic

TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co , the country’s largest rail company, said on Thursday that it plans to build five extended sidings on its British Columbia North Line this year to expand freight train capacity.

The long sidings will support growing freight volumes on the railway’s Edmonton, Alberta-Prince Rupert, B.C. corridor, said CN, which has extended or built 21 sidings on that route since 2004.

CN said its investment in capacity expansion along the corridor since 2004 will total more than C$150 million ($147.95 million) by the end of 2012.

More than 500,000 carloads moved over the corridor last year and traffic could nearly double by 2015, the Montreal-based company said.