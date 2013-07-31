FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNRL cuts 2014 output guidance for Primrose oil sands project
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 4:00 PM / in 4 years

CNRL cuts 2014 output guidance for Primrose oil sands project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Wednesday its Primrose oil sands project in northern Alberta is likely to produce 10,000 barrels per day less than previously expected in 2014 as a result of bitumen emulsion seepage at the site.

CNRL President Steve Laut said 2014 production guidance would be roughly the same as 2013 at 100,000-110,000 bpd.

“That’s about 10,000 bpd less than initially targeted so there has been an impact,” Laut said.

The Alberta Energy Regulator imposed steam restrictions on the Primrose project after four spills of bitumen emulsion at the site this year. Bitumen emulsion is still seeping to the surface, but the company said the leaks have now been contained.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.