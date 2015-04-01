FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consol Energy's thermal coal unit files for IPO
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

Consol Energy's thermal coal unit files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources LP, Consol Energy Inc’s thermal coal business formed as a master limited partnership, filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Wednesday.

The filing had a nominal fundraising target of $250 million. (1.usa.gov/1CwvCA9)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

