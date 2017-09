Oct 1 (Reuters) - Societe Commerciale De Brasserie SA :

* Says H1 net income is 3.37 million euros compared to 1.84 million euros last year

* Says H1 revenue is 48.16 million euros, up 3.6 pct

* Decides not to declare outlook for FY 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1vuNNBy