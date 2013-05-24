FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-op says decision to freeze corporate lending made in March
May 24, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 4 years

Co-op says decision to freeze corporate lending made in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Group said on Friday it had decided to freeze lending by its banking division to new corporate customers in March to focus on existing customers and individual retail customers.

“This decision is part of our commercial strategy to play to the traditional strengths of the bank,” said Chief Executive Euan Sutherland. “It will enable us to focus our energies and capital on both supporting our existing corporate customers and on growing our presence in the retail banking market.”

Co-op is looking at ways to improve its capital position after Moody’s downgraded its debt ratings earlier this month.

